SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $14,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperimus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.3% during the second quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 91.0% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $498.11. The stock had a trading volume of 526,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,614. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.