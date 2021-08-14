Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.59 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $10.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.42. The stock had a trading volume of 467,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,065. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.11 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $277.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Globant will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.09.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

