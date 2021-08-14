Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 529,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,223,000 after buying an additional 494,858 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AJG traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

