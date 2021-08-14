Viacoin (VIA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $361,146.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Viacoin has a market cap of $14.58 million and approximately $361,146.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00385398 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

