Garland Capital Management Inc. Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Garland Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 4.5% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.25. 5,880,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $463.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

