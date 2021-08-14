$16.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will announce $16.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.52 billion and the lowest is $16.45 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $14.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $65.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.24 billion to $65.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $71.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.65 billion to $72.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $14,588,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.25. 3,046,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,846. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.72. The stock has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

