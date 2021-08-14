Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 462 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $447.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $448.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.