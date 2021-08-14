Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 3.4% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 106,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $892,246,000 after acquiring an additional 114,282 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

DHR traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,306. The company has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.19. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

