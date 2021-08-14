Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $15.96 million and $73,291.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,965.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.08 or 0.06949931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.72 or 0.01421714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.80 or 0.00384969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00140619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.47 or 0.00575893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00348629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.26 or 0.00302899 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,638,154 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

