NFTX (NFTX) Price Down 28.1% Over Last Week

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, NFTX has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for $177.87 or 0.00378722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a market cap of $83.66 million and approximately $632,000.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.43 or 0.00878162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00105139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043869 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NFTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.