$93.13 Million in Sales Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to announce $93.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the lowest is $89.70 million. Livent posted sales of $72.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $386.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $388.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $428.53 million, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $459.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,988,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71. Livent has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.11, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,919,000 after acquiring an additional 672,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after buying an additional 514,927 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Livent by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after buying an additional 4,257,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Livent by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after buying an additional 285,839 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

