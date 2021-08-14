$976.36 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post $976.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $994.21 million and the lowest is $951.86 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $636.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.09.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $106.72. 440,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,771. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $111.33.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 46,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $122,990,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $2,180,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 69,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

