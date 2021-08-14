$269.87 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will post $269.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $272.58 million and the lowest is $266.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $119.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 126.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.23.

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 43,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

