SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,427 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.2% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299,065 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,011 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,518 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,888,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,411,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN remained flat at $$45.70 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,124. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.