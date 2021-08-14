Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in CDW by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,341 shares of company stock worth $19,142,065. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $198.32. 650,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,226. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $198.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

