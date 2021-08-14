Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.21. The company had a trading volume of 890,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,621. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

