Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $13.36 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000.

IEF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.24. 6,896,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,959. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

