Analysts Expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will report $14.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year sales of $55.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.50 million to $55.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $88.75 million, with estimates ranging from $79.90 million to $97.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 million.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ GBNH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter worth about $7,412,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth about $631,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services.

