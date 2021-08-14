Brokerages Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post $25.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.80 million and the lowest is $22.60 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $21.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $99.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $105.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $134.29 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $180.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. SVB Leerink lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.88. 2,412,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,645. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,491 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,363,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,488,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 267,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

