$2.19 Million in Sales Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will announce sales of $2.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.17 million and the highest is $2.20 million. KemPharm posted sales of $1.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year sales of $28.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.61 million to $28.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.75 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $42.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 33.22% and a negative net margin of 42.12%.

KMPH stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,957. The stock has a market cap of $308.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.32. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth about $1,637,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter worth about $774,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

