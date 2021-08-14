Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,641,000 after purchasing an additional 397,363 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,633,000 after purchasing an additional 395,674 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 698,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,656 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42,427 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 536,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,081,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $$50.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 318,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

