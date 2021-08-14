Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 2,531 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.25. 5,880,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The firm has a market cap of $463.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

