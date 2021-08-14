Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.01 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIAV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.02. 1,886,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.72. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,318 shares of company stock worth $982,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

