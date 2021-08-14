Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,887,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,165,000 after acquiring an additional 131,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,769 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.87. 8,348,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,712,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.17. The company has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

