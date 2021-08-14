Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.12. The company had a trading volume of 787,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $162.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

