Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 535.57 ($7.00).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 464.90 ($6.07). 5,111,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,737,021. The company has a market capitalization of £14.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 457.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £269,400 ($351,972.82).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

