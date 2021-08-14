$411.73 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will post sales of $411.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $487.80 million and the lowest is $370.00 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $66.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 523.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 69.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNX traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,216. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.56.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

