BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,493.33 ($32.58).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of BHP traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,322.50 ($30.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,255. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a one year high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,210.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

