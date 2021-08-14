E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Daqo New Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,718,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 399.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DQ traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.50. 1,942,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DQ. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

