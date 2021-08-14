Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Target Price at $153.58

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.90. 8,698,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,663,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

