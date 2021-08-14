National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,729. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,138. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.