Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,852,000 after acquiring an additional 197,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,402 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,481,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,480,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,030,000 after acquiring an additional 87,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,768,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,915,840. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

