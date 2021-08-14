Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,758 shares during the period. Yum China comprises approximately 4.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Yum China by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Yum China by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Yum China by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,054,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,693,000 after acquiring an additional 798,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yum China by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,888,000 after acquiring an additional 756,704 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.54. 1,780,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,975. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.07. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.