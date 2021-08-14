Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 640 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 640 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 660,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

MLM traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.44. The stock had a trading volume of 209,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,170. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $391.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

