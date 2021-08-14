Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.57. 2,037,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.65 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

