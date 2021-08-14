Nano (NANO) Price Reaches $6.31 on Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. Nano has a total market cap of $841.07 million and approximately $37.37 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $6.31 or 0.00013522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,678.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.35 or 0.06926802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.35 or 0.01423241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.91 or 0.00383273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00140080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.41 or 0.00575024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.77 or 0.00348696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00299522 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

