Blocknet Trading 4.2% Higher This Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Blocknet has a market cap of $8.19 million and $21,210.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002211 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00056431 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00029583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009262 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,931,560 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.