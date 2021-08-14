$0.33 EPS Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. REV Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 230%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE:REVG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. 238,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,851. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.81. REV Group has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.22 and a beta of 2.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 19,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,366,714.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 906,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 457,429 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth $5,883,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 126.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 210,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

