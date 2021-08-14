iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Lifted by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.72. 231,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,812. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

