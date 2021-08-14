Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.78% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Curi Capital boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Curi Capital now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,224 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 176,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 59,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. 15,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,633. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.61. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

