Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.15 million.

KLIC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.22. The stock had a trading volume of 499,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,552. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,700. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

