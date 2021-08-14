Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 101,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.78. The stock had a trading volume of 206,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,790. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $146.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

