Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $687,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,464. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.80. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

