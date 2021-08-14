Ouroboros (OURO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $750.00

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. Ouroboros has a market cap of $18,809.35 and $750.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ouroboros has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ouroboros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00047693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00137537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00154029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,430.25 or 0.99689124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.89 or 0.00867180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ouroboros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OUROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ouroboros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ouroboros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.