Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,579.24% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%.

EVFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. File purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 394,119 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,158,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

