TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$29.66 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of T traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$28.56. 1,858,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.85. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.50 and a 52 week high of C$28.61. The stock has a market cap of C$37.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.64.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.2482388 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.96%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

