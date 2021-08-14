Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,926,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,351 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $971,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $544.64. 604,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.07 and a 1 year high of $546.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

