EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.60 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $607.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,034. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $300.96 and a 1-year high of $618.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $545.90.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock worth $36,082,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

