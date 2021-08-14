Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $218,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.24. The stock had a trading volume of 477,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,549. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.02 and a one year high of $339.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.06.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

