Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.64. 736,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.01.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

